MUMBAI, July 9 India's NSE index marked a 1-1/2 week closing low on Wednesday, continuing to retreat from the record high hit in the previous session, as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors ahead of the federal budget.

Tata Motors provisionally fell 3.2 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended lower 2 percent.

The broader NSE index ended 0.5 percent lower, its lowest close since June 30 and its first close below the technically important 20-day moving average since June 27, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)