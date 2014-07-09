MUMBAI, July 9 India's NSE index marked a 1-1/2
week closing low on Wednesday, continuing to retreat from the
record high hit in the previous session, as investors pared
positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors ahead of
the federal budget.
Tata Motors provisionally fell 3.2 percent while Tata
Consultancy Services ended lower 2 percent.
The broader NSE index ended 0.5 percent lower, its
lowest close since June 30 and its first close below the
technically important 20-day moving average since June 27, while
the benchmark BSE index closed 0.6 percent lower.
