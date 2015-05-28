MUMBAI May 28 India's NSE index fell for a fourth day in a volatile session marked by the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts, even as growing concerns over lacklustre corporate earnings hurt sentiment.

The NSE index ended down 0.19 percent at 8,319, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.21 percent to close at 27,506.71.

Bank of India, the country's third-biggest state-run lender, reported an unexpected 561 million rupee ($8.8 million) loss for the fourth quarter, sending its shares down almost 8 percent.

Among the gainers, Tata Motors Ltd recovered to finish 2.6 percent up after Wednesday's post-earnings selloff was seen overdone.

