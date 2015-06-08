MUMBAI, June 8 Indian shares fell to close at their lowest level this year on Monday as worries about weaker-than-average monsoon and foreign selling continued to hit blue chips such as Housing Development Finance Corp.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.92 percent to 26,523.09, its lowest close since Oct. 20, 2014.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE index fell for a sixth consecutive session, ending down 0.87 percent to 8,044.15, its lowest close since Dec. 17.

HDFC fell 2.05 percent.

For wider stock coverage see (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)