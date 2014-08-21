US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian shares edged higher on Thursday for a seventh session of gains in the past eight, as continued buying by foreign investors bolstered blue-chips such as State Bank of India.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.17 percent higher at 26,360.11 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.2 percent at 7,891.10.
State Bank of India provisionally closed 2.33 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss