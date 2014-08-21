MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian shares edged higher on Thursday for a seventh session of gains in the past eight, as continued buying by foreign investors bolstered blue-chips such as State Bank of India.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.17 percent higher at 26,360.11 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.2 percent at 7,891.10.

State Bank of India provisionally closed 2.33 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)