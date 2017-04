MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian shares fell on Tuesday from their record highs hit in the previous session as investors preferred to book profits in recent outperformers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.2 percent lower at 27,265.32, while the broader NSE index ended 0.27 percent down at 8,151.80.

ONGC closed 1.37 percent lower at 448.90 rupees. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)