MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit early this week, as worries that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than expected hit blue-chips such as Infosys.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.76 percent at 27,057.41, while the broader NSE index ended 0.63 percent lower at 8,101.70.

Shares of Infosys Ltd provisionally closed 1.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)