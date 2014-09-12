US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after govt shutdown averted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian shares edged higher, snapping three days of falls as blue chips such as ITC Ltd recovered, but broader advances were capped by caution ahead of inflation data and mild selling by foreign investors.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.26 percent higher while the broader NSE index added 0.24 percent.
Shares in ITC closed 1.1 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.