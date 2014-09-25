MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as lenders and other coal-related firms remained under strong pressure a day after the country's top court scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.03 percent lower at 26,468.36 points, while the broader NSE index ended 1.13 percent down at 7,911.85.

The bank index of the NSE provisionally fell 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)