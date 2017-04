MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, marking their lowest closing level in nearly two months, as cyclical stocks such as Hindalco Industries declined ahead of the earnings season.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.08 percent to 26,280.63, while the broader NSE index ended down 1.17 percent at 7,852.40.

Shares in Hindalco Industries ended 4.9 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)