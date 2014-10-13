MUMBAI Oct 13 Indian shares gained on Monday, as stocks of blue-chip companies recovered from recent losses, tracking positive cues from the European markets, while technology shares rose for a second day.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.33 percent to 26,384.07 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 7,884.25.

Infosys Ltd rose 1.4 percent, adding to its 6.6 percent gain in the previous session. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)