MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday as DLF Ltd plunged after the market regulator banned it from tapping capital markets, although broader losses were capped as Reliance Industries Ltd gained after better-than-expected earnings and lenders rose on easing inflation data.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.13 percent lower at 26,349.33, while the broader NSE index fell 0.19 percent to 7,869.40.

Shares in DLF Ltd provisionally closed down 27.9 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)