MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday as companies seen most exposed to the global economy such as Hindalco Industries and Sesa Sterlite declined tracking a downturn in global markets.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed lower 1.39 percent at 25,983.05, while the broader NSE index ended 1.47 percent down at 7,748.20.

Shares of Hindalco Industries closed down 5.96 percent, while Sesa Sterlite ended 4.27 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)