US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian shares gained for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, closing at their highest level in a month as blue chips climbed, tracking stronger global markets, while auto stocks surged on hopes of better sales in the festive season.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.8 percent higher at 26,787.23, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.86 percent to 7,995.90.
The NSE index gained as much as 0.97 percent to breach the psychologically important 8,000 level, last hit on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
Apr 19 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,867.4 47,496.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t