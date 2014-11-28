MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian shares rose nearly one percent to record highs on Friday, ahead of economic data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy on Tuesday.

The NSE index gained as much as 1.14 percent to hit a record high of 8,591.4, surpassing the 8,535.35 level reached on Tuesday.

The BSE index rose 1.15 percent to a life high of 2,8765.52. It hit a high of 28,541.96 on Monday.

India will release the July-September economic growth data later in the day, which probably slowed to 5.1 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its quarterly policy review on Dec. 2. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)