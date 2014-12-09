(Corrects to say shares fell for a third consecutive day, not second, in paragraph 1)

MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, down to their lowest in one month, as investors cashed out tracking a selloff in Chinese markets and hurt blue-chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.15 percent to 27,797.01, while the broader NSE index closed down 1.16 percent at 8,340.70.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp provisionally closed 4.2 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)