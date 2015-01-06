MUMBAI Jan 6 India's BSE index fell as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, heading towards its biggest daily loss since the rupee crisis in 2013 as emerging markets tumbled, while safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries surged.

Investors piled into safe-haven assets and offloaded riskier investments in the face of a weak outlook for global growth and inflation concerns, and growing fears Greece may leave the euro zone.

The BSE index fell as much as 3 percent to 27,000.78, while the broader NSE index dropped as much as 2.9 percent to 8,133.85. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)