MUMBAI, July 17 India's NSE index rose for a third straight session on Thursday as lenders such as Kotak Mahindra Bank extended gains on earnings, and on upbeat sentiment as the central bank exempted long-term bonds for the infrastructure sector from reserve requirements.

Kotak Mahindra Bank provisionally rose 3.8 percent while State Bank of India ended up 1 percent.

The broader NSE index gained 0.21 percent, marking its second straight highest close since July 7. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)