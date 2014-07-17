MUMBAI, July 17 India's NSE index rose for a
third straight session on Thursday as lenders such as Kotak
Mahindra Bank extended gains on earnings, and on
upbeat sentiment as the central bank exempted long-term bonds
for the infrastructure sector from reserve requirements.
Kotak Mahindra Bank provisionally rose 3.8 percent while
State Bank of India ended up 1 percent.
The broader NSE index gained 0.21 percent, marking
its second straight highest close since July 7.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)