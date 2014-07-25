GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
MUMBAI, July 25 India's NSE index fell on Friday after hitting a record high for a third straight day as investors took profits in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank , while software stocks declined after Wipro's U.S. dollar revenue growth lagged rivals.
ICICI Bank provisionally fell 1.8 percent while Wipro slumped 4.4 percent.
The broader NSE index lost 0.51 percent after hitting an all-time high of 7,840.95. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.