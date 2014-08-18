MUMBAI Aug 18 India's NSE index rose over 1 percent on Monday to a record high as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd surged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to fire up the bureaucracy to deliver results, while easing wholesale inflation also helped.

The broader 50-share index rose as much as 1.14 percent to 7,880.50, surpassing its previous all-time high of 7,840.95 hit on July 25.

ICICI Bank provisionally rose 3.6 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd advanced 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)