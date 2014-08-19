MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian shares rose to their second consecutive record high on Tuesday as blue-chips such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on positive institutional inflows, while oil retailers surged, tracking Brent crude prices, which hovered near 14-month lows.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 0.56 percent to 7,918.55, while the benchmark BSE index gained as much as 0.53 percent to 26,530.67, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit on Aug. 18.

Tata Motors provisionally rose 3.3 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 0.9 percent higher.

Among oil retailers, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 2.1 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd surged 3.9 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.24 percent, rising for the sixth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since July 24 when it rose for eight sessions. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)