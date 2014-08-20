MUMBAI Aug 20 India's NSE index was unable to sustain gains after hitting a third consecutive record high earlier on Wednesday as investors booked profits in blue-chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

The falls broke a six-day rally that had been the longest winning streak since an eight-session run in mid-July.

The 50-share NSE index earlier rose as much as 0.32 percent to an all-time high of 7,922.70, surpassing its previous high hit on Aug. 19.

ONGC provisionally fell 2.8 percent while Tata Motors ended 1.5 percent lower.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 0.38 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)