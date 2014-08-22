MUMBAI Aug 22 India's NSE index rose on Friday to its fourth record high this week as software stocks such as Infosys gained after upbeat U.S. and German data drove confidence about the sector's business outlook, while higher global shares also helped.

The 50-shares NSE index rose as much as 0.48 percent to hit a record high of 7,929.05, surpassing its previous all-time high hit on Wednesday.

Infosys provisionally rose 1.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended 1.2 percent higher.

The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.37 percent, marking its eighth session of gains in nine. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)