MUMBAI Aug 26 India's NSE index edged lower for a second consecutive session as coal allocation recipients such as Jindal Steel and Power extended a slump following a Supreme Court ruling, while lenders also fell due to concerns about their loan exposure.

India's top court ruled on Monday that the allocation of more than 200 coal blocks since 1993 was illegal and analysts warned any mass cancellation could have a wider corporate and economic impact.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd provisionally lost 6.2 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd ended 2.7 percent lower. Power Finance Corp Ltd ended 0.5 percent down.

The broader 50-shares NSE index provisionally lost 0.02 percent, retreating further from a record high of 7,968.25 hit on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)