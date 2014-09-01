MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's NSE index surged past the psychologically important 8,000 level for the first time to mark its latest record high as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro gained after better than expected quarterly economic growth data.

The after-glow of Narendra Modi's election victory nearly four months ago helped India's lumbering economy register its fastest growth in two-and-a-half years for the quarter ending in June, according to data on Friday.

The 50-shares broader index rose as much as 0.67 percent to mark a record high of 8,007.95. Markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

L&T gained 1.7 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)