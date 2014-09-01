MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's NSE index surged past the psychologically important 8,000 level for the first time on Monday to mark its latest record high as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank gained after better-than-expected quarterly economic growth data.

The 50-shares broader index rose nearly 1.01 percent to mark a record high of 8,035.00, surpassing its previous all-time high hit on Aug. 25, while the BSE index rose as much as 1 percent to mark its second consecutive record high at 26,900.30.

ICICI Bank provisionally gained 2.9 percent, while Larsen and Toubro rose 3.4 percent.

The NSE index provisionally ended 0.92 percent higher while the BSE index gained 0.86 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)