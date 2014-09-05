MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares fell for a second
consecutive session on Friday as profit-taking continued in
blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank after record highs
hit earlier in the week, while foreign investor sales in equity
derivatives also weighed.
ICICI Bank provisionally fell 1.6 percent while Housing
Development Finance Corp ended 2.1 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.22
percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.11
percent.
