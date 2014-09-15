Sept 15 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to mark their biggest single-day fall in nearly five weeks as blue-chips such as ITC Ltd declined on anxiety after China's factory output slowed and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week.

ITC provisionally fell 1.2 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp ended 1.6 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.89 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.78 percent, marking their biggest single-day fall since Aug. 8 to retreat further from record highs hit last week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)