MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest single-day decline in 1-1/2 months as blue-chips slipped on caution ahead of the U.S. federal Reserve's two-day meeting, while foreign portfolio sales also weighed on sentiment.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 2.4 percent, while Axis Bank ended 3.3 percent down.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 1.41 percent, closing below key 8,000 level, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 1.24 percent, their biggest one-day fall since Aug. 1. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)