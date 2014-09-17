MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from nearly 2-1/2-week lows hit in the previous session, as hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus measures boosted exporters such as Infosys Ltd and other blue chips.

Shares, along with their Asian counterparts, also benefited after China's central bank injected $81 billion into banks to stimulate the world's second-largest economy.

The Fed meeting will end later in the day and any pledge to continue low rates could raise hopes of additional foreign flows into emerging markets such as India.

Infosys provisionally rose 2.4 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended 1.42 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.52 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.54 percent.

Among other blue-chips, Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 1 percent, while ITC Ltd ended up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)