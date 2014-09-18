MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian shares surged nearly 2 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest daily gain in over three months, on hopes foreign buying would continue as country can better weather any Fed-related volatility due to improving fundamentals.

Traders said a report from news channel Zee Business that Standard & Poor's would raise its outlook on India to "stable" from "negative" also boosted shares. S&P officials were not immediately reachable for comment.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd provisionally rose 3.8 percent, while Tata Motors ended 3.4 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.81 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 1.75 percent, marking their biggest daily gain since June 2. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)