MUMBAI, Sept 19 India's NSE index rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, hitting its highest in about 1-1/2 weeks, as cash-rich exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services surged on hopes of being better placed to weather any Fed-related volatility.

The 50-share index tentatively rose 0.2 percent for the week, its sixth consecutive weekly gain. That was its longest winning run since a more powerful seven-week run between January and end-February 2012.

Tata Consultancy Services provisionally rose 2.2 percent while Lupin ended higher 1.8 percent.

The NSE index provisionally gained 0.08 percent while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.08 percent lower, after both earlier marked their highest intraday levels since Sept. 9. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)