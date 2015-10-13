MUMBAI Oct 13 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, posting a second consecutive losing session as software stocks remained under pressure a day after Infosys Ltd trimmed its U.S. dollar revenue growth guidance.

Infosys fell 2.09 percent, adding to its 3.8 percent loss on Monday. But Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which is expected to report earnings later in the day, gained 0.23 percent after earlier falling to as much as 1 percent.

The broader NSE index lost 0.15 percent to end at 8,131.70. The benchmark BSE index lost 0.21 percent to end at 26,846.53.

Both indexes had hit their highest intraday level since Aug. 21 on Monday before sliding for two consecutive sessions.

