MUMBAI, June 19 Indian shares rose for a sixth
consecutive session on Friday, extending a recent rebound to
mark their biggest weekly gain in almost five months as heavy
monsoon rains eased fears the country would experience a
drought.
Reliance Industries rose 1.8 percent to surge 12
percent for the week - its best performance since May 2009 - on
improving refining margins and optimism about the launch of its
4G phone services.
The BSE index gained 0.74 percent to close at
27,316.17, gaining 3.37 percent for the week. The NSE index
rose 0.62 percent to 8,224.95, rising 3.03 percent for
the week
Both indexes posted their best weekly performance since the
week ended Jan. 23, and snapped a three-week losing streak.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)