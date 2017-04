MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as blue-chips rose on hopes that upcoming earnings and auto sales will show the economy remains on the mend, while the central bank's decision to keep interest rate unchanged had little impact.

Although the broader NSE index edged higher for the month, posting its fifth consecutive monthly gain, the benchmark BSE index marked its first monthly fall in eight.

Housing Development Finance Corp provisionally rose 2.2 percent while Maruti Suzuki India ended higher 1.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.13 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)