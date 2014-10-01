MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as blue-chips such as ITC declined as traders refrained from building positions in a holiday truncated week, while foreign investor sales also weighed on sentiment.

Markets will be shut until Monday and re-open for trading on Tuesday.

ITC provisionally fell 1.6 percent while Reliance Industries ended 2 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.23 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.24 percent, also marking their lowest close since Sept. 25. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)