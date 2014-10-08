(Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Wednesday from Tuesday)

MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday to their lowest closing level in nearly two months as software stocks slumped after Citigroup downgraded certain companies including Infosys ahead of its results on Friday.

Infosys provisionally tumbled 4.7 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended lower 1.6 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.1 percent lower and the broader NSE index lost 0.12 percent, marking their lowest close since Aug. 14. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)