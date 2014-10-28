(Corrects to add dropped percentage change for Sun in paragraph 3)

MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian shares rose on Tuesday to their highest close in more than a month, with drugmakers getting a boost after Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd reported its first profit in six quarters.

Lenders also extended recent gains on rising expectations the Reserve Bank of India would cut rates earlier than expected next year. State Bank of India provisionally rose 2.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended higher 1.8 percent.

Ranbaxy unofficially surged 5.8 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which is in the process of acquiring it, rose 4.2 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.48 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.45 percent, with both marking their highest close since Sept. 22. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)