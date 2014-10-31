MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian shares surged nearly 2 percent on Friday to a record high for the second consecutive day after Bank of Japan's surprise expansion of its massive stimulus programme raised hopes for additional foreign inflows, boosting blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro.

The 30-share BSE index rose as much as 2 percent to an all-time high of 27,894.32, while the NSE index gained as much as 1.98 percent to mark a record high of 8,330.70, surpassing their previous highs hit on Thursday.

Larsen & Toubro surged 3.6 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp rose 4.1 percent.

Both the indexes are also heading towards their eighth month of gains in nine. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)