MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian shares touched record
highs for the second time this week as rate-sensitive stocks
such as Axis Bank rose on hopes easing inflation would
prompt the central bank to cut interest rates earlier than
expected.
Consumer inflation in October, due at 5:30 p.m.
(1200 GMT), is expected to have eased to a record low of 5.80
percent, according to a Reuters poll.
Axis Bank provisionally rose 3.2 percent, while ICICI Bank
ended 1.4 percent higher.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.35
percent up, after earlier rising as much as 0.78 percent to an
all-time high of 28,126.48.
The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent after
earlier gaining as much as 0.63 percent to a record high of
8,415.05.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)