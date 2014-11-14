MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian shares rose on Friday to a
record closing high as foreign investors continued to pile into
domestically oriented blue-chips such as Asian Paints Ltd
amid a slide in crude oil prices and ongoing reforms.
Wholesale inflation prices easing to its lowest
level in five years also helped sentiment.
Asian Paints provisionally rose 4.4 percent, while Oil and
Natural Gas Corp ended 1.9 percent higher.
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index
provisionally gained 0.38 percent each to record closing
highs.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)