MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian shares rose on Friday to a record closing high as foreign investors continued to pile into domestically oriented blue-chips such as Asian Paints Ltd amid a slide in crude oil prices and ongoing reforms.

Wholesale inflation prices easing to its lowest level in five years also helped sentiment.

Asian Paints provisionally rose 4.4 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended 1.9 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.38 percent each to record closing highs. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)