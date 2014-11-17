MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian shares rose to record highs on Monday as state-run lenders rallied after State Bank of India reported better-than-expected asset quality in July-September, raising hopes for a revival in a sector laden by bad loans.

State Bank of India provisionally ended 5.5 percent higher after earlier marking its highest intraday level since April 2011, while Bank of Baroda rose 4.4 percent.

The BSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high of 28,205.71 before ending 0.47 percent higher. The NSE index closed 0.49 percent up after earlier hitting a record high of 8,438.1. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)