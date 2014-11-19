MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors after overseas investors marked their first sale of cash shares in three weeks.

Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth of 1.02 billion rupees ($16.5 million) on Tuesday, marking their first sale since Oct. 28.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally fell 2.1 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 1.8 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.46 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 28,294.01.

The NSE index closed 0.49 percent lower post rising to a record high of 8,455.65. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)