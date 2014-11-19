MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian shares fell on Wednesday,
retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as
investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors
after overseas investors marked their first sale of cash shares
in three weeks.
Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth of
1.02 billion rupees ($16.5 million) on Tuesday, marking their
first sale since Oct. 28.
Tata Motors Ltd provisionally fell 2.1 percent,
while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 1.8
percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.46 percent after
earlier hitting an all-time high of 28,294.01.
The NSE index closed 0.49 percent lower post rising
to a record high of 8,455.65.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)