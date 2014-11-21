MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian shares soared to record highs on Friday as lenders surged after Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of ING Vysya sparked hopes for further consolidation in the sector, while expectations of more reforms in the winter session of Parliament also helped.

NSE's bank index provisionally ended 2.4 percent higher after posting a record high of 18,139.95, helping the benchmark indexes mark their fifth consecutive weekly gain.

Kotak Mahindra Bank unofficially rose 3.7 percent, while State Bank of India gained 2.8 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.95 percent higher, coming off a life high of 28,360.66 hit earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.9 percent after surging to an all-time high of 8,489.80. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)