MUMBAI Dec 1 India's NSE index retreated from a record high on Monday as blue-chips fell on risk aversion in global markets after gold and oil tumbled, while caution also prevailed a day ahead of the central bank's policy review.

Oil explorers led the fall. Reliance Industries provisionally fell 2.6 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended lower 3.7 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally closed down 0.4 percent after earlier hitting its record high of 8,623. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.47 percent lower. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)