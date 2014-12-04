MUMBAI Dec 4 India's NSE index hit a record high on Thursday on continued hopes for global monetary stimulus measures, while ITC Ltd surged more than 5 percent to a six-month high on media reports the government was rethinking a potential ban on the sale of loose cigarettes.

ITC provisionally soared 5.5 percent after earlier marking its highest intraday level since May, while Hindustan Unilever ended higher 0.7 percent.

The 50-share index provisionally gained 0.28 percent after earlier rising to an all-time high of 8,626.95. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.42 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)