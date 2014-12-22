MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday to mark a third consecutive day of gains as buying by insurers supported blue-chips such as HDFC Bank, while higher Asian shares and hopes of progress on key reforms underpinned the broader market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may consider using an executive order to push through laws overhauling the insurance and coal sectors, if the increasingly fractious parliament fails to pass them soon, two government officials said on Friday.

Still, investors bought into defensive shares such as ITC Ltd in a reflection of concern in markets about volatility until the end of the year, with foreign investors selling nearly $1 billion in stocks over nine consecutive sessions.

The BSE index rose 1.21 percent to end at 27,701.79, and the NSE index gained 1.2 percent to close at 8,324, marking their highest close since Dec. 10.

For midday report see

For stocks on the move see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)