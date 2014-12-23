MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian shares snapped their
three-day winning streak as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank fell
on risk aversion after Chinese stocks posted their biggest daily
drop in two weeks while caution prevailed a day ahead of the
monthly derivatives expiry.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2 percent on profit-taking.
ICICI Bank fell 1.7 percent, while Larsen & Toubro
ended 1.9 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.71 percent lower
and the broader NSE index lost 0.68 percent, marking
their biggest daily fall in a week.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)