MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian shares rose more than 3 percent on Thursday, heading towards their biggest gain since September 2013, after the central bank surprised with a 25 basis point rate cut and hinted at more easing measures.

Lower borrowing costs supported by a steep fall in commodity prices, especially crude oil, are expected to stoke earnings at Indian companies.

The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 3.1 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 3 percent, both heading towards their biggest intraday gains since Sept. 19, 2013. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)