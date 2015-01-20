MUMBAI Jan 20 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.9 percent to a record high on Tuesday as metals stocks advanced after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, while other blue-chips were underpinned by hopes about the domestic economy.

The 50-share NSE index rose as much as 0.93 percent to 8,629.85, surpassing its previous record high of 8,626.95 hit on Dec. 4, 2014.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.01 percent to 28,534.72.

Metals shares led gains. Tata Steel gained 2.9 percent, while Sesa Sterlite rose 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)