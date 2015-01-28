MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian shares hit a record high for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday before succumbing to profit-taking as blue-chips, including lenders, rose on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a dovish stance in its post-meeting statement later in the day.

NSE's volatility index, the Indian equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, surged 9.6 percent ahead of Fed's policy statement at 1400 GMT.

The broader NSE index rose for a ninth consecutive session, matching its winning streak in March-April 2014. It closed 0.04 percent higher at 8,914.30. Earlier in the day, it hit a record high of 8,985.05.

The BSE index closed lower 0.04 percent at 29,559.18, after gaining as much as 0.73 percent to a record high of 29,786.32.

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)