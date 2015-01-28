BRIEF-Deep Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 232.3 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian shares hit a record high for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday before succumbing to profit-taking as blue-chips, including lenders, rose on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a dovish stance in its post-meeting statement later in the day.
NSE's volatility index, the Indian equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, surged 9.6 percent ahead of Fed's policy statement at 1400 GMT.
The broader NSE index rose for a ninth consecutive session, matching its winning streak in March-April 2014. It closed 0.04 percent higher at 8,914.30. Earlier in the day, it hit a record high of 8,985.05.
The BSE index closed lower 0.04 percent at 29,559.18, after gaining as much as 0.73 percent to a record high of 29,786.32.
For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.